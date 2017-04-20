Trial delays derail 'extremely serious' sex assault case against N.S. professor
Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Patrick Murray stayed the proceedings against Behrang Foroughi-Mobarakeh, formerly of St. Francis Xavier University, after the case took three years to come to trial. The judge blamed the delays in part on the RCMP's failure to "act on a timely basis," pointing out it took police two years to send evidence to a forensic lab.
