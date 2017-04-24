Things have gotten worse' under Liberals, says NDP leader as election is called for May 30

With the 2017 Nova Scotia general election campaign now underway, NDP Leader Gary Burrill says he is ready to invest in the people of Nova Scotia. "In 2013 Stephen McNeil said he would make things better for the people of Nova Scotia and now, nearly four years later, things have gotten worse," said Burrill in a media release issued Sunday, April 30, the day the election was officially called.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.