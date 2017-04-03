Tarbot man facing sex charges taken to hospital from courtroom
A 50-year-old Tarbot man, charged with sex offences, was taken from a Sydney provincial courtroom Friday by EHS officials after suffering what appeared to be chest pains. Trevor Patrick Brewer, 50, is charged with committing an indecent act, exposing his penis and with invitation to sexual touching involving a person under the age of 16. The offences are alleged to have occurred March 29 at a Sydney retail outlet and involve a four-year-old child.
