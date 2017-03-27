Syrian refugees and local supporters in Halifax cooking up a way to give back
WATCH ABOVE: Global's Steve Silva has the story of a new group that says it's trying to turn a negative incident into a way to help others. A group of Syrian refugees and local supporters has started cooking meals on weekends and delivering them to Halifax shelters as a way of giving back to the community.
