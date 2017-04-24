Sydney man fined as one 27 charged in Operation John Be Gone
After having thoroughly canvassed his legal options, a Sydney man was fined Monday in connection with a police undercover sting operation targeting street level prostitution in downtown Sydney. John Russell Mercer, 73, was among 27 men charged as part of "Operation John Be Gone" that ran for 10 days in August and September 2015.
