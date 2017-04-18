Sydney man accused of taking photos o...

Sydney man accused of taking photos of people in public toilets in court

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A Sydney man accused of using a secret camera to film more than 200 people, including children, in public bathrooms across Sydney intends to plead guilty to the charges. Benjamin Moorhouse, 40, appeared at Parramatta Local Court today, charged with several counts of filming a person in a private act without consent "for sexual arousal or sexual gratification".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
13 hr James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Mar 31 Yea 9
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,405,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC