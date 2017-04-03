Snow, freezing rain: Southwestern Nova Scotia under weather alert
Kings, Hants, Annapolis Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties are all under a special weather alert from Environment Canada. According to the alert, a low pressure system will slowly pass south of Nova Scotia overnight April 4 and into April 5. Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain associated with the low are expected over western Nova Scotia tonight and into Wednesday afternoon.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
|Environment Canada predicts snowstorms are head...
|Mar 13
|need 2 Brace 4 snow
|1
