Snow, freezing rain: Southwestern Nova Scotia under weather alert

Kings, Hants, Annapolis Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties are all under a special weather alert from Environment Canada. According to the alert, a low pressure system will slowly pass south of Nova Scotia overnight April 4 and into April 5. Snow, ice pellets and freezing rain associated with the low are expected over western Nova Scotia tonight and into Wednesday afternoon.

