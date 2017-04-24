Sexual Violence Strategy funds 24 new projects provincewide

Community Services Minister Joanne Bernard announced $630,000 in Prevention Innovation Grants through the province's Sexual Violence Strategy during a daylong course on brain trauma hosted by Annapolis Royal's Women's Place Resource Centre. It takes courage to reach out to people and start conversations about rape culture, misogyny, missing and murdered indigenous women, and the many other issues that need to be dealt with in our society.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.