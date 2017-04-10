Sex offence gets Glace Bay man jail sentence
A Glace Bay man was sentenced Thursday to complete a 19-month provincial jail sentence after previously been convicted of sexual assault. William James MacDonald, 44, of Drewary Park, is also banned for life from possessing any firearms and must register as a sex offender for 20 years.
