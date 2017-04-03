Senior citizen charged after breachin...

Senior citizen charged after breaching no contact order with female youth

11 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

A 67-year old man will return to court April 10 after allegedly breaching a court order to have no contact with a female youth. The male was charged March 28 with breach of his recognizance after he made contact with a female youth which he was prohibited from doing so.

Nova Scotia

