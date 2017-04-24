Sen. Patrick Brazeau acquitted of charges related to drunk driving
Brazeau is still fighting one more criminal charge, stemming from an April 2016 incident when he allegedly refused to submit to an alcohol test. Brazeau was kicked out of the Conservative party caucus after the housing scandal broke but returned to the Senate in 2016 to sit as an Independent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|2 hr
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC