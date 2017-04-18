RCMP charge teenager with criminal harassment, allege cyberbullying
Queens District RCMP has arrested a 16-year-old male youth in response to a complaint of ongoing incidents of cyberbullying and harassment. Another male reported to police that he had been harassed and threatened online and in person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|17 hr
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC