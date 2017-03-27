RCMP arrest man after armed standoff ...

RCMP arrest man after armed standoff in Milford

Read more: Amherst Daily News

A Milford man is in custody after threatening to set fire to a house and cause harm to emergency personnel. While paramedics and fire fighters were called to assist with a medical call at a residence on Bayberry Drive in Milford just after 2:30 p.m. on April 1, a man made threats to burn the house down and told responders that he had a gun.

