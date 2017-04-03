Province to build Oxford trail tunnel

Read more: Amherst Daily News

All-terrain vehicle and snowmobile users in Oxford and Baddeck are being promised a tunnel and overpasses to cross highways and connect trail systems through a partnership with the province, their local municipalities and trail associations. The province announced Apr. 3rd it is building a tunnel in Oxford that runs under the connector road into Oxford at Exit 6 off Highway 104 and in Baddeck a highway overpass.

Nova Scotia

