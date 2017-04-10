Preliminary court hearing for Calgary man in mother-daughter murder
An Alberta court hearing has began to determine whether there's enough evidence to send a Calgary man to trial for the murder of a woman and her five-year-old daughter last summer. Edward Downey, 47, was charged last July with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman.
