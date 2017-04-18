Police continue to search for clues a...

Police continue to search for clues a year after Daverico Downey murder

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

It's been one year since 20-year-old Daverico Downey was found dead on a pathway in North Preston. On April 23, 2016 RCMP responded to shots fired on Downey Road at around 2 a.m. When they got there, they found the young man had been shot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Sun Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Sat near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,526,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC