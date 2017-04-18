Police continue to search for clues a year after Daverico Downey murder
It's been one year since 20-year-old Daverico Downey was found dead on a pathway in North Preston. On April 23, 2016 RCMP responded to shots fired on Downey Road at around 2 a.m. When they got there, they found the young man had been shot.
