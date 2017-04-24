Plea date set for northern Cape Breton accused on forgery charges
Perry MacKinnon, 30, of Meat Cove Road, and Kaitlyn Francis MacLellan, 24, are charged in connection with the theft of cheques that is alleged to have occurred between August and September 2016, in Bay St. Lawrence. MacKinnon is charged with 24 counts of forgery, 20 counts of uttering a forged document, three counts of fraud and three counts of break and enter.
