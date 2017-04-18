Pictou County man sent to prison for assault on infants
A 35-year-old Pictou County man was recently sentenced to three years in federal prison for aggravated assault on two infants. The man, who is not named in order to protect the identity of the victims, first appeared in court in December 2016 on the charges of endangering the lives of two twins, who were three months old at the time of the first appearance, and pleaded guilty on April 10 in Pictou provincial court.
