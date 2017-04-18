Pictou County man sent to prison for ...

Pictou County man sent to prison for assault on infants

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The News

A 35-year-old Pictou County man was recently sentenced to three years in federal prison for aggravated assault on two infants. The man, who is not named in order to protect the identity of the victims, first appeared in court in December 2016 on the charges of endangering the lives of two twins, who were three months old at the time of the first appearance, and pleaded guilty on April 10 in Pictou provincial court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... 23 hr myrna burton 1
Tue James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Dalai Lama
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC