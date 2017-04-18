PHOTOS: Fire destroys Yarmouth County building that was a once one-room schoolhouse
A building, once a former one-room schoolhouse in Forest Glen, Yarmouth County, which later was also used as a family dwelling, but more recently was vacant, was destroyed by fire on April 15. Due to the road condition, trucks could only make it up the hill so far. A building, once a former one-room schoolhouse in Forest Glen, Yarmouth County, which later was also used as a family dwelling, but more recently was vacant, was destroyed by fire on April 15. Due to the road condition, trucks could only make it up the hill so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
