PHOTOS: Fire destroys Yarmouth County building that was a once one-room schoolhouse

A building, once a former one-room schoolhouse in Forest Glen, Yarmouth County, which later was also used as a family dwelling, but more recently was vacant, was destroyed by fire on April 15. Due to the road condition, trucks could only make it up the hill so far.

