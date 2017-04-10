Opposition derides N.S. premier's sudden spending promises on hospitals
Nova Scotia's opposition parties are accusing the Liberal government of playing pre-election politics with hospitals after the premier rolled out promises for a new facility in Pugwash and renovations in Bridgewater. Tim Houston, the Progressive Conservative finance critic, pressed the deputy minister of finance during a legislative committee hearing today to release the health-projects priority list.
