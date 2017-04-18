Nova Scotia Supreme Court Orders Clean-up of Contaminated Site
The Nova Scotia Supreme Court recently confirmed that polluters must clean up a contaminated site in rural community of less than 1000 people that is approximately 10 kilometres south of Halifax. In the decision , the court ruled that a numbered company must abide by a clean-up ordered issued in 2016 by the N.S. Department of the Environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAZMAT Magazine.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Sun
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Sat
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC