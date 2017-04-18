Nova Scotia Supreme Court Orders Clea...

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Orders Clean-up of Contaminated Site

Read more: HAZMAT Magazine

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court recently confirmed that polluters must clean up a contaminated site in rural community of less than 1000 people that is approximately 10 kilometres south of Halifax. In the decision , the court ruled that a numbered company must abide by a clean-up ordered issued in 2016 by the N.S. Department of the Environment.

