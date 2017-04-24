Nova Scotia spending $390 million to twin key highways, without road tolls
The Nova Scotia government's decision Wednesday to commit $390 million over seven years to improve highways was welcomed with relief by the chief of a small rural fire department in the province's northeast. Among the three sections of 100-series highway to be twinned beginning in 2018 is a 38-kilometre stretch of Highway 104 near Barneys River, which has seen at least 15 fatal collisions and 372 accidents since 2009.
