Nova Scotia Power sets new renewable energy record

Nova Scotia Powers is continuing its progress in reducing carbon and increasing renewable energy, with 28 per cent of the electricity used by Nova Scotians in 2016 coming from renewable resources. Renewable energy generation in Cape Breton County has made a significant contribution to the success, including Wreck Cove - the biggest hydro plant in the province, as well as wind turbines in Lingan, Glace Bay, Donkin, Bateston, Gardiner Mines, Barrachois, Point Aconi and Hillside Boularderie.

