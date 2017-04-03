Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescri...

Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to patient to stand trial

16 hrs ago

A Nova Scotia doctor accused of prescribing 50,000 pills to a hospital patient will stand trial on drug-trafficking charges Monday. Defence lawyer Stan MacDonald has said 10 days have been set aside for the trial of Dr. Sarah Dawn Jones in Bridgewater provincial court.

Nova Scotia

