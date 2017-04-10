Nova Scotia court rejects bid to dela...

Nova Scotia court rejects bid to delay appeal in murder of young Inuit woman

20 hrs ago

A Nova Scotia woman who pleaded guilty to murdering a young Inuit woman has failed to win a delay in her appeal, as she acts as her own lawyer. Victoria Henneberry is asking for a new trial on grounds that she panicked when she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Loretta Saunders of Labrador, a former roommate in Halifax whose body was found on the side of a New Brunswick highway in February 2014.

