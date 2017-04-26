Nova Scotia companies vying for contracts as Sable gas field nears end of life
Friedrich Krispin, Sable Offshore Energy Project decommissioning manager from ExxonMobil Canada, addresses a business conference in Halifax on Wednesday, April 26, 2017. Sable is Canada's first offshore natural gas project with production starting in 1999.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|13 hr
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC