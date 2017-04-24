Nova Scotia 55+ Games offers fun, fit...

Nova Scotia 55+ Games offers fun, fitness, friendship

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The Nova Scotia 55+ Games Society was formed in November 2003 under the initiative of the Nova Scotia Department of Seniors. In February 2004, they were incorporated under the Nova Scotia Societies Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Sun Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC