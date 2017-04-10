No winning ticket for Friday night's ...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

18 hrs ago

No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's draw - and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed. The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

Nova Scotia

Comments made yesterday: 19,155

