No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night's draw - and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed. The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|3 hr
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Sat
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC