New partnership means more food for h...

New partnership means more food for hungry Nova Scotians

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Feed Nova Scotia has partnered with Sobeys on a new retail food program that will get more food to those who need it. As a result of new corporate guidelines introduced by Sobeys, surplus food that is close to or past its best before date but still safe for consumption or use, will now be donated and distributed to those in need.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Mar 31 Yea 9
News New regulations put future of drone business up... Mar 25 Kim 1
News Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C... Mar 19 TakeBackYourPower 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC