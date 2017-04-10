New partnership means more food for hungry Nova Scotians
Feed Nova Scotia has partnered with Sobeys on a new retail food program that will get more food to those who need it. As a result of new corporate guidelines introduced by Sobeys, surplus food that is close to or past its best before date but still safe for consumption or use, will now be donated and distributed to those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Sat
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC