New Glasgow Regional Police investigate motor vehicle collision

At approximately 11:10 a.m., New Glasgow Regional Police, along with the New Glasgow Fire Department and Emergency Health Services responded to a 911 call about a two-vehicle collision near the intersection of Abercrombie Road and Elm Street, New Glasgow.a a A 65-year-old female was driving a Ford Taurus travelling Northbound on Abercrombie Road, where a 75-year old male was driving a Ford Focus eastbound on Elm Street. The vehicles collided near the Abercrombie Road and Elm Street intersection.

