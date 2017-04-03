Nearly two-thirds of Nova Scotians say highways unsafe, less than half support twinning
A newly released report on twinning the province's 100-series highways indicates 63 per cent of Nova Scotians consider their highways to be unsafe, while about 49 per cent of Nova Scotians support twinning. That's the takeaway from 14 public consultations carried out across the province that 1,921 people took part in.
