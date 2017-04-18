NDP launches campaign ahead of Nova Scotia election call

Michael Gorman is a reporter in Nova Scotia who covers Province House, rural communities, and everything in between. Contact him with story ideas at [email protected] NDP Leader Gary Burrill stood at the centre of a crowd of about 300 people to launch his party's campaign on Sunday in Dartmouth, N.S., and for 20 minutes, the United Church minister had his political congregation eating out of the palm of his hand.

