N.S. Ombudsman says Guysborough County spending built for 'personal advantage'
An Ombudsman's report says a former warden of a Nova Scotia municipality made thousands of dollars in personal purchases on his corporate credit card that broke written policies - ranging from $3.39 for earphones on an Air Canada flight to $365.76 for a return airline ticket for his wife. The report released Friday notes that in every case of personal purchases, Lloyd Hines, who went on to become a provincial cabinet minister, repaid the money within the same month or in the following month to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough.
