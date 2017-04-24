N.S. Election 2017: Meet your candidates
Former town councillor Shawn McNamara, on behalf of the NDP, will challenge PC incumbent Karla MacFarlane in Pictou West. Ben MacLean is expected to officially enter the race Wednesday when he is nominated for the Liberal Party.
