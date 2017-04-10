Murder accused assigned return court date
A Glace Bay man charged with first-degree murder is to return to provincial court in May when it is expected a preliminary hearing will be set. Raymond Glenn Farrow, 49, of 47 Fourth Street is charged in the death of 82-year-old Harold "Buster" Slaunwhite who was found dead in Dominion home in September 2006.
