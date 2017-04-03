Mira Road call centre scam kingpin Shaggy arrested from Mumbai airport
Kingpin of the Mira Road call centre scam, Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, was arrested by the Thane police yesterday. Pic/SNEHA KHARABE Six months after fleeing the country following a massive raid on his fraud call centre set-up at Mira Road, , the kingpin in the multi-crore scam, was finally arrested at the Mumbai airport on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC