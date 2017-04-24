Meet Gary Burrill: The clergyman at the helm of Nova Scotia's New Democrats
Gary Burrill, centre, celebrates with supporters following his election as leader of the Nova Scotia New Democratic Party during the party convention, in Dartmouth, N.S., on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese Job before politics: The social justice advocate and graduate of Queen's and Harvard was ordained as a United Church minister in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC