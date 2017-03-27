Marine Atlantic ferries between Nova ...

Marine Atlantic ferries between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland halted by rough seas

The MV Blue Puttees is one of two Marine Atantic vessels tied up due to high winds and seas. High winds and high seas halted Marine Atlantic ferry crossings between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland on Sunday evening and Monday.

