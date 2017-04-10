Man dies after being removed from Glace Bay house fire this morning
Cape Breton Regional Police are reporting that the man was found inside the duplex by police and fire fighters not long after they responded to the report of a fire at 1:02 a.m. The man was removed from the building and transported to the Glace Bay Hospital by EHS, where he died from his injuries. Police say he was the only person in the residence.
