Man dies after being removed from Gla...

Man dies after being removed from Glace Bay house fire this morning

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Amherst Daily News

Cape Breton Regional Police are reporting that the man was found inside the duplex by police and fire fighters not long after they responded to the report of a fire at 1:02 a.m. The man was removed from the building and transported to the Glace Bay Hospital by EHS, where he died from his injuries. Police say he was the only person in the residence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Amherst Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... 21 hr other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Sat Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Mar 31 Yea 9
News New regulations put future of drone business up... Mar 25 Kim 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,527 • Total comments across all topics: 280,361,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC