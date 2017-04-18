Man charged with first degree murder ...

Man charged with first degree murder after Gardiner Mines death on Tuesday

12 hrs ago Read more: The News

Richard Wayne MacNeil will be in Sydney Provincial Court this morning to face a first degree murder charge in the death of Sara Beth Ann Forbes. MacNeil, 39, was arrested at the scene of what Cape Breton Regional Police called a suspicious death after they responded to a 911 call at 87 O'Brien St. in the Gardiner Mines at noon Tuesday.

Nova Scotia

