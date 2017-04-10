Man charged in death of N.S. police officer released again on conditions
A Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer has been released again after being accused of breaching his bail conditions. Chris Hansen of the Public Prosecution Service says Garnier was released under several conditions, including house arrest, reporting regularly to police and remaining in Nova Scotia.
