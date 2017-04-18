Man arrested after woman's body found inside rural Cape Breton home
A woman's body has been found inside a rural Cape Breton home, and police are calling her death suspicious. Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called Tuesday to the home in Gardiner Mines, where they found the woman's body and arrested a man.
