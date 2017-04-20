Male victim rushed to hospital after stabbing in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police closed Main Avenue between Flint and Titus streets in Fairview after a man was stabbed on Friday. Officers were called to Flint Street and Main Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. and they found the victim, who was transported to the Halifax Infirmary.
