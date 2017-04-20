Male victim rushed to hospital after ...

Male victim rushed to hospital after stabbing in Halifax

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Halifax Regional Police closed Main Avenue between Flint and Titus streets in Fairview after a man was stabbed on Friday. Officers were called to Flint Street and Main Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. and they found the victim, who was transported to the Halifax Infirmary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
News EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who? Apr 12 David 1
News Maritime music (Apr '10) Apr 5 Theft at Scotiabank 3
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Mar 31 blabla bla 466
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,112 • Total comments across all topics: 280,479,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC