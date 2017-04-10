Lunenburg County man charged with trafficking cocaine
Saturday morning police arrested two men after searching a Gold River home and conducting targeted traffic stops. They found cocaine, cash, scales and packaging materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|18 hr
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Sat
|Clark Cant
|1
|EDITORIAL: Canada's history revised, story of who?
|Apr 12
|David
|1
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC