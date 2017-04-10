Lost Maud Lewis painting to be displayed as folk artist gets Hollywood biopic

The painting "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," by Maud Lewis is shown in a handout photo. A recently discovered Maud Lewis painting will go on display Tuesday, as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia highlights its unique collection of her works to coincide with a release of a Hollywood film on the famed folk artist's life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.