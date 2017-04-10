Lost Maud Lewis painting to be displa...

Lost Maud Lewis painting to be displayed as folk artist gets Hollywood biopic

8 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Courier

The painting "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," by Maud Lewis is shown in a handout photo. A recently discovered Maud Lewis painting will go on display Tuesday, as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia highlights its unique collection of her works to coincide with a release of a Hollywood film on the famed folk artist's life.

