Lost Maud Lewis painting to be displayed as folk artist gets Hollywood biopic
The painting "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," by Maud Lewis is shown in a handout photo. A recently discovered Maud Lewis painting will go on display Tuesday, as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia highlights its unique collection of her works to coincide with a release of a Hollywood film on the famed folk artist's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maritime music (Apr '10)
|Apr 5
|Theft at Scotiabank
|3
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Mar 31
|blabla bla
|466
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Mar 31
|Yea
|9
|New regulations put future of drone business up...
|Mar 25
|Kim
|1
|Ontario lawyer caught in N.S. drug sting with C...
|Mar 19
|TakeBackYourPower
|1
|Sessions to inform people on Islam continue at ...
|Mar 17
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Proposed spaceport would bring defunct N.S. tow...
|Mar 15
|Ranger of the wastes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC