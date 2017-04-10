Lost Maud Lewis painting to be displayed as folk artist gets Hollywood biopic

A recently discovered Maud Lewis painting will go on display Tuesday, as the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia highlights its unique collection of her works to coincide with a release of a Hollywood film on the famed folk artist's life. The work entitled "Portrait of Eddie Barnes and Ed Murphy, Lobster Fishermen, Bay View, N.S.," was recently found by volunteers sorting through donations to the Mennonite Central Committee Thrift Centre in New Hamburg, Ont.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.