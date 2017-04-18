Long-awaited construction of Shelburne health-care clinic expected to start in June
The new clinic will be made up of family physicians, nurse practitioners, a family practice nurse and support staff. As speculation grows that a provincial election is coming, the McNeil government announced Sunday that construction on a long-awaited Shelburne, N.S., health-care clinic is expected to begin in June.
