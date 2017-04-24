Letter: One death is one too many
April 28th was a solemn day for workers, as we gathered to remember those who have died through workplace incidents or occupational disease. We recognize and are saddened by the pain and suffering felt by families and loved ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ...
|Apr 26
|Smokey
|1
|Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08)
|Apr 23
|Sister
|10
|Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to...
|Apr 22
|near her riding eh
|1
|Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May...
|Apr 19
|myrna burton
|1
|Apr 18
|James
|1
|Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in...
|Apr 16
|other thieves
|1
|Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede...
|Apr 15
|Clark Cant
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC