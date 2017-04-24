LETTER: Criticism of Nova Scotia educ...

LETTER: Criticism of Nova Scotia education minister doesn't add up, says Glace Bay reader

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Hopefully, we've heard the last of the love-hate comments directed toward Education Minister Karen Casey by teachers and former teachers. Yes, she was once a teacher, principal and assistant supervisor, etc.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Soldier who died while training was in vehicle ... Wed Smokey 1
News Jason Gillis of Mineville NS gets 10 years for ... (Jul '08) Apr 23 Sister 10
News Conservative leadership candidate Lisa Raitt to... Apr 22 near her riding eh 1
News Mona Parsons sculpture unveiling slated for May... Apr 19 myrna burton 1
Apr 18 James 1
News Alleged thieves travelling from Newfoundland in... Apr 16 other thieves 1
News Three train trips to celebrate Canada's Confede... Apr 15 Clark Cant 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 280,608,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC